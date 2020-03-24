US Markets
NVAX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2020: NVAX, VAPO, CNSP, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +5.05%

PFE: +4.70%

ABT: +4.73%

MRK: +2.92%

AMGN: +3.80%

Health care majors were rallying pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Novavax (NVAX), which was surging by more than 41% after saying the phase 3 trial of its seasonal flu vaccine candidate NanoFlu achieved its primary endpoints.

(+) Vapotherm (VAPO) was advancing more than 18% after saying hospitals are using its High Velocity Nasal Insufflation (HVNI) Technology to support COVID-19 patients in mild to moderate respiratory distress, so they can triage their sickest patients to a limited number of ventilators. As a result, it has seen a significant increase in demand for Vapotherm Precision Flow systems and single-use disposables and the company has been working to materially increase production capacity in its facility in New Hampshire.

(+) CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) was up more than 10% amid an agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals to develop several pre-clinical drug candidates, including WP1122, to combat various viruses, including the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX VAPO CNSP JNJ PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular