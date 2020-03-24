Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2020: NVAX, VAPO, CNSP, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +5.05%
PFE: +4.70%
ABT: +4.73%
MRK: +2.92%
AMGN: +3.80%
Health care majors were rallying pre-market Tuesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Novavax (NVAX), which was surging by more than 41% after saying the phase 3 trial of its seasonal flu vaccine candidate NanoFlu achieved its primary endpoints.
(+) Vapotherm (VAPO) was advancing more than 18% after saying hospitals are using its High Velocity Nasal Insufflation (HVNI) Technology to support COVID-19 patients in mild to moderate respiratory distress, so they can triage their sickest patients to a limited number of ventilators. As a result, it has seen a significant increase in demand for Vapotherm Precision Flow systems and single-use disposables and the company has been working to materially increase production capacity in its facility in New Hampshire.
(+) CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) was up more than 10% amid an agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals to develop several pre-clinical drug candidates, including WP1122, to combat various viruses, including the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.