Health Care Sector Update for 03/24/2020: IMAC,PIRS,MRNA

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +5.90%

PFE +5.02%

ABT +9.14%

MRK +3.55%

AMGN +6.65%

Health care stocks were underperforming the broader equity markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 6.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 6.8%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 4.3% Tuesday afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) IMAC Holdings (IMAC) was surging on Tuesday, at last look rising more than 700%, after announcing a new telehealth option allowing active care patients to communicate with medical professionals at the company. Patients can provide their email address and then receive an invitation directly from their provider, which can be accessed on any Internet-connected device.

In other sector news:

(+) Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) climbed 6.2% after late Monday saying its immuno-oncology joint venture with French drugmaker Servier has been terminated although the companies will continue pre-clinical development of their PRS-344/S095012 and PRS-352 product candidates addressing undisclosed targets. Pieris will keep all rights to the discontinued programs but said it will consider other development and strategic options.

(-) Moderna (MRNA) fell 5% after new regulatory filings showed CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 25,195 shares and chief medical officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 of the company's shares as part of their ongoing Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Zaks still owns 54,770 Moderna shares while Bancel directly holds over 6.7 million shares plus another 17.8 million shares through several family trusts.

