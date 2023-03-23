US Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2023: SQZ, ETNB, PRTC, RPRX, KRTX

March 23, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.3%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.9% higher.

In company news, SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) shares rose 18% after the company said late Wednesday that the first patient in the lowest-dose group of a phase 1 trial of investigational cancer therapy SQZ-AAC-HPV showed a confirmed complete response.

89bio (ETNB) shares were up more than 23%, a day after the company said it launched an underwritten public offering of $200 million of its common shares or pre-funded warrants to buy additional shares.

PureTech Health (PRTC) shares were 6.9% higher in Thursday afternoon trading after the company said that Royalty Pharma (RPRX) acquired an interest in PureTech's royalty in Karuna Therapeutics' (KRTX) schizophrenia drug candidate KarXT for up to $500 million. Royalty Pharma shares were fractionally lower, while Karuna stock was up 2.6%.

