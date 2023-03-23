US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2023: REGN, SNY, SQZ, PRTC, RPRX, KRTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.02% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently climbing by 0.8%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and partner Sanofi (SNY) said a phase 3 trial of Dupixent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met its primary and all key secondary endpoints. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi were advancing by more than 7% recently.

SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) was rallying past 19% after saying the first patient in the lowest-dose group of a phase 1 trial of investigational cancer therapy SQZ-AAC-HPV showed a confirmed complete response.

PureTech Health (PRTC) was up more than 8% after saying Royalty Pharma (RPRX) has acquired an interest in PureTech's royalty in Karuna Therapeutics' (KRTX) schizophrenia drug candidate KarXT for up to $500 million.

