US Markets
CDTX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2023: CDTX, JAN, GBIO, MRNA

March 23, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) shares dropped 28%. The company and Melinta Therapeutics said late Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Rezzayo for the treatment of bloodstream infections candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults who have limited or no alternative treatment options.

JanOne (JAN) shares slid 6.3%. The company agreed to sell 361,000 of its common shares at $1.17 apiece for gross proceeds of $422,000 in a registered direct offering.

Generation Bio (GBIO) shares surged 29%. The company and Moderna (MRNA) said they have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed to accelerate their pipelines of non-viral genetic medicines. Moderna shares slid 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDTX
JAN
GBIO
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.