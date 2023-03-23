Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2023: CDTX, JAN, GBIO, MRNA

Health care stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) shares dropped 28%. The company and Melinta Therapeutics said late Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Rezzayo for the treatment of bloodstream infections candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults who have limited or no alternative treatment options.

JanOne (JAN) shares slid 6.3%. The company agreed to sell 361,000 of its common shares at $1.17 apiece for gross proceeds of $422,000 in a registered direct offering.

Generation Bio (GBIO) shares surged 29%. The company and Moderna (MRNA) said they have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed to accelerate their pipelines of non-viral genetic medicines. Moderna shares slid 0.2%.

