Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2022: XLV, IBB, LBPS, MOR, INCY, PFE

Health care stocks were flat premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were flat.

4D pharma (LBPS) said interim data from a phase 1/2 study of a combination treatment for patients with solid tumors showed that the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint early in the renal cell carcinoma group. The company's shares surged more than 55% pre-bell.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Incyte (INCY) said Tuesday Swissmedic has given temporary approval to Minjuvi in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for treating certain adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. MorphoSys was 1% lower recently, while Incyte gained about 2%.

Pfizer (PFE) was falling 0.3% after it reported positive topline results from a phase 3 trial of etrasimod in patients with ulcerative colitis, with data showing improvements in the primary endpoint of clinical remission and meeting all key secondary endpoints.

