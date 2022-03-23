US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2022: XLV, IBB, LBPS, MOR, INCY, PFE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were flat premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were flat.

4D pharma (LBPS) said interim data from a phase 1/2 study of a combination treatment for patients with solid tumors showed that the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint early in the renal cell carcinoma group. The company's shares surged more than 55% pre-bell.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Incyte (INCY) said Tuesday Swissmedic has given temporary approval to Minjuvi in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for treating certain adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. MorphoSys was 1% lower recently, while Incyte gained about 2%.

Pfizer (PFE) was falling 0.3% after it reported positive topline results from a phase 3 trial of etrasimod in patients with ulcerative colitis, with data showing improvements in the primary endpoint of clinical remission and meeting all key secondary endpoints.



