Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2022: AYTU,APTO,APS.TO,RZLT,LBPS

Health care stocks were mostly lower late in Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was declining 1.6%.

In company news, Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) was slipping 2.5%, giving back a narrow mid-morning advance, that followed the drug maker saying its recently patented Cotempla medication to treat attention hyperactivity disorder in youths has been listed in the US Food and Drug Administration's Orange Book, extending its patent exclusivity by more than five years.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) slid 4.3% after the Canadian precision oncology company late Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss of CA$0.34 ($0.27) per share compared with a CA$0.21 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CA$0.21 per share net loss. The company had no revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, as expected.

Rezolute (RZLT) gained 6% after data from a phase IIb study of its RZ358 product candidate demostrated the safety and tolerability of the human monoclonal antibody in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism in addition to producing significant improvements in their hypoglycemia.

4D Pharma (LBPS) climbed 29% after the biotherapeutics company said a combination of its MRx0518 drug candidate and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda met its primary efficacy endpoint during phase I/II testing in patients with renal cell carcinoma, with four of the first 16 evaluable patients experiencing a clinical benefit and each achieving at least six months of stable disease.

