Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2022: APTO,APS.TO,RZLT,LBPS

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 0.8%.

In company news, Aptose Biosciences (APTO) slid 7% after the Canadian precision oncology company late Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss and reporting no revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Rezolute (RZLT) fell 2.7%, having logged gains earlier in the day as data from a phase 2b study of its RZ358 product candidate demonstrated the safety and tolerability of the human monoclonal antibody in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism in addition to producing significant improvements in hypoglycemia.

4D Pharma (LBPS) climbed almost 29% after the biotherapeutics company said a combination of its MRx0518 drug candidate and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda met its primary efficacy endpoint during phase I/II testing in patients with renal cell carcinoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.