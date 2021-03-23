Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2021: WINT,UPC,AZN

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.5%.

In company news, Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) dropped over 29% after the biotechnology and medical device company priced a $30 million public offering of more than 9.2 million common shares at $3.25 apiece, or 15.6% under Monday's closing price

AstraZeneca (AZN) declined 2.9% after the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the drug maker may have given an incomplete view of the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by providing outdated clinical data to US regulators. The company plans to release updated data for the AZD1222 vaccine within 48 hours, it said.

Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) rose over 88% after a regulatory filing showed Morgan Stanley had acquired a 5.2% equity stake in the specialty drug maker, owning more than 249,000 shares.

