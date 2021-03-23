Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2021: OCX,WINT,UPC,AZN

Health care stocks declined moderately compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.9% in late trade.

In company news, OncoCyte (OCX) rose almost 11% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Ronald Andrews acquired another 11,000 of the cancer diagnostics company's shares at an average of $4.79 apiece, increasing his direct stake to 113,698 shares.

Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) surged over 185% higher after a regulatory filing showed Morgan Stanley had acquired a 5.2% equity stake in the specialty drug maker, owning more than 249,000 shares. The company also announced successful results from the interim analysis of the BB-301 pilot dosing study.

To the downside, AstraZeneca (AZN) declined 3.5% after the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the drug maker may have given an incomplete view of the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by providing outdated clinical data to US regulators. The company plans to release updated data for the AZD1222 vaccine within 48 hours, it said.

Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) dropped 36 % after pricing a public offering of more than 9.2 million common shares at $3.25 apiece, or 15.6% under Monday's closing price.

