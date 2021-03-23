US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2021: ANIX, IONS, CHMA, IYH, VHT, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were mostly flat ahead of Tuesday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) added 0.1%.

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) declined nearly 24% after announcing that it has struck a deal in which underwriter HC Wainwright will buy 1.9 million shares from the company at $5.25 a share to raise about $10 million for general corporate purposes.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) also lost over 20% after announcing late Monday that its partner, Roche, will discontinue dosing patients in a phase 3 study of tominersen in Huntington's disease, a rare genetic condition that causes the nerve cells in the brain to break down.

Meanwhile, Chiasma (CHMA) gained more than 9% after it said late Monday that the results of its phase 3 trial of Mycapssa, which is intended as a potential treatment for acromegaly, showed that 93% of all enrolled patients maintained their biochemical response at the end of the 48-week extension period.

