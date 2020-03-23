Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2020: HOTH, BLU, SINT, AZN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -3.71%

PFE +0.21%

ABT -3.93%

MRK -2.68%

AMGN +1.06%

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index Monday declining 3.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 2.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.8% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) climbed almost 72% after the company started a new joint venture with privately held Voltron Therapeutics to begin pre-clinical studies of a potential COVID-19 vaccine using Voltron's VaxCelerate platform licensed from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. As part of the deal, Hoth is set to receive single digit royalties from product sales and the right to acquire up to 30% of the joint venture.

In other sector news:

(+) BELLUS Health (BLU) was ahead nearly 17% after the company said it was re-acquiring its BLU-5937 and related P2X3 antagonists intellectual property assets from Canadian life sciences incubator adMare BioInnovations and AstraZeneca (AZN) in exchange for 4.7 million of its common shares. The deal scraps a 2017 licensing and commercialization agreement between the companies and also cancels any royalty obligations owed adMare.

(+) Sintx Technologies (SINT) rose 5.62% after the biomaterials company Monday said it has filed US and international patent applications covering the potential antiviral effect of silicon nitride. Recent experiments on silicon nitride showed the inactivation of three viral entities: Influenza A, Feline calicivirus and Enterococcus 71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.