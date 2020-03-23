Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2020: BLPH, AMRX, DHR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.51%

PFE: +0.14%

ABT: +2.79%

MRK: +0.42%

AMGN: +2.52%

Health care heavyweights were gaining in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH), which was slipping more than 28%, returning a portion of its gains after it received emergency expanded access from the US Food and Drug Administration to immediately use its proprietary inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) delivery system, INOpulse, for the treatment of COVID-19.

(+) Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was up more than 20% after saying it will boost production of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine sulfate for use in treating COVID-19 patients in the US.

(+) Danaher (DHR) was gaining more than 9% in value after its Cepheid unit said it has secured emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 rapid molecular diagnostic test.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.