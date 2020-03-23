Health Care Sector Update for 03/23/2020: AYTU,HOTH,BLU,AZN,SINT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -7.83%

PFE -2.49%

ABT -8.25%

MRK -7.21%

AMGN -2.42%

Health care stocks fell Monday with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 5.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 4.8%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 0.7% this afternoon, reversing its prior advance.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Aytu BioScience (AYTU) raced almost 38% higher after Monday saying it received FDA clearance to begin distributing a COVID-19 detection test throughout the US. The company said it was expecting the first shipment of 100,000 of its IgG/IgM Rapid Test, which produces results within 10 minutes, will be delivered later this week.

In other sector news:

(+) Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) climbed almost 39% after the company started a new joint venture with privately held Voltron Therapeutics to begin pre-clinical studies of a potential COVID-19 vaccine using Voltron's VaxCelerate platform licensed from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. As part of the deal, Hoth is set to receive single digit royalties from product sales and the right to acquire up to 30% of the joint venture.

(+) BELLUS Health (BLU) was ahead 19% after the company said it was re-acquiring its BLU-5937 and related P2X3 antagonists intellectual property assets from Canadian life sciences incubator adMare BioInnovations and AstraZeneca (AZN) in exchange for 4.7 million of its common shares. The deal scraps a 2017 licensing and commercialization agreement between the companies and also cancels any royalty obligations owed adMare.

(-) Sintx Technologies (SINT) fell 3.2% after the biomaterials company Monday said it has filed US and international patent applications covering the potential antiviral effect of silicon nitride. Recent experiments on silicon nitride showed the inactivation of three viral entities: Influenza A, Feline calicivirus and Enterococcus 71.

