Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2024: AUNA, OTLK, SINT

March 22, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Health care stocks eased Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.7%.

In corporate news, Auna (AUNA) shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at $9.51, below the initial public offering price of $12. The stock tumbled 18% in recent trading.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) shares soared 27% after the company's investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, ONS-5010, got a positive opinion from a European Medicines Agency panel.

Sintx Technologies (SINT) shares plunged 31% after the company plans to start a public offering of common shares. Pricing, size and closing date weren't disclosed.

