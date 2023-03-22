US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2023: ETNB, PBLA, NEO

March 22, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Health care stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) falling 0.7%.

In company news, 89bio (ETNB) shares jumped past 26% after reporting that its phase 2b trial of pegozafermin as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a type of liver disease, met both its primary histology endpoints with "high statistical significance."

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) shares rose 5.7% after saying it secured a patent in Japan covering a process with a reduced number of synthetic steps to produce SBP-101, a lead investigational cancer treatment, to six from 17.

NeoGenomics (NEO) fell 2.5% after the company said it entered into a collaboration with Massive Bio to enhance the development of cancer treatments and improve patient care.

