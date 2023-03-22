Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2023: ETNB, PBLA, NEO

Health care stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) falling 0.7%.

In company news, 89bio (ETNB) shares jumped past 26% after reporting that its phase 2b trial of pegozafermin as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a type of liver disease, met both its primary histology endpoints with "high statistical significance."

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) shares rose 5.7% after saying it secured a patent in Japan covering a process with a reduced number of synthetic steps to produce SBP-101, a lead investigational cancer treatment, to six from 17.

NeoGenomics (NEO) fell 2.5% after the company said it entered into a collaboration with Massive Bio to enhance the development of cancer treatments and improve patient care.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.