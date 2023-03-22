Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2023: ETNB, ENSC, NEO

Health care stocks were mostly lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally higher, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally lower, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) falling 0.7%.

In company news, 89bio (ETNB) shares were over 24% higher after its phase 2b trial of pegozafermin as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a type of liver disease, met both its primary endpoints with "high statistical significance."

Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) shares were down 5.4% after reporting it has completed enrollment for the final stage of its phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR in opioid overdose.

NeoGenomics (NEO) fell 3.4% after the company said it entered into a collaboration with Massive Bio to enhance the development of cancer treatments and improve patient care.

