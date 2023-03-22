Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2023: AVDL, BHVN, KRTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.09%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) was climbing past 7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its pre-launch activities importation requests for Lumryz, which is intended to treat cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy.

Biohaven (BHVN) was up more than 2% after saying it has acquired a license from Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical to develop BHV-8000, a treatment candidate for immune-mediated brain disorders.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) said it has priced an underwritten public offering of about 2.5 million common shares at $161.33 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $400 million. Karuna Therapeutics was almost 4% higher in recent premarket activity.

