Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2022: STAB,AGTC

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed with the NYSE Health Care index slipping about 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was gaining 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Statera Biopharma (STAB) was slumping almost 43%, earlier sinking over 46% to a record low of $0.32 per share, after the immunotherapies company priced $5.7 million public offering of more than 10.8 million common shares at $0.45 apiece plus another 1.7 million pre-funded shares at $0.44 each, representing a 24.3% and 26% discount to Statera's last closing price. Investors also received one-year warrants to buy another 12.56 million shares exercisable at $0.45 per share and an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $0.5625 per share.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Tuesday dropped as much as 31% to touch an all-time low of $1.25 a share after the genetic therapies company earlier priced a public offering of 7.5 million common shares generating $9.8 million in gross proceeds, indicating a price of $1.31 per share, or 27.2% under Monday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.