Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2022: ORIC, SNCE, CALT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.18% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) was down more than 20% after saying it ended the development of cancer drug candidate ORIC-101 for lack of sufficient clinical activity. Meanwhile the company pared its Q4 net loss to $0.58 per share from a loss of $0.84 per share a year earlier. The Q4 result matched analysts' consensus in a Capital IQ poll.

Science 37 (SNCE) was up more than 4% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.60 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.91 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.36.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was down over 3% after saying a request for more information on Nefecon from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has pushed its expectations for a final agency opinion on it to the second-quarter 2022.

