Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2022: HOTH,ARGX,AGTC,STAB

Health care stocks remain narrowly mixed shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care index slipping about 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was gaining less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 2.0%.

In company news, Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) rose 5.7% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it has successfully completed feasibility studies for producing its HT-KIT cancer therapeutic and will now seek a pre-investigational new drug meeting with US regulators before the end of the year.

Argenx (ARGX) added 6% after results from phase III testing of its efgartigimod drug candidate showed the antibody-based therapy was non-inferior compared to the company's Vyvgart medication in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Argenx is expected to file a biologics license application for efgartigimod with the FDA by the end of the year.

To the downside, Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) declined as much as 31% to touch an all-time low of $1.25 a share after the genetic therapies company earlier priced a public offering of 7.5 million common shares generating $9.8 million in gross proceeds, indicating a price of $1.31 per share, or 27.2% under Monday's closing price. Most recently, the stock was trading 27% lower.

Statera Biopharma (STAB) was slumping almost 44%, earlier sinking over 46% to a record low of $0.32 per share, after the immunotherapies company priced $5.7 million public offering of more than 10.8 million common shares at $0.45 apiece plus another 1.7 million pre-funded shares at $0.44 each, representing a 24.3% and 26% discount to Statera's last closing price. Investors also received one-year warrants to buy another 12.56 million shares exercisable at $0.45 per share and an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $0.5625 per share.

