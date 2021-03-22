Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2021: VCYT,MRK,DYAI,ACER,ODT

Health care stocks added to their modest advance Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF climbed 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 1.6% as the closing bell neared.

In company news, Veracyte (VCYT) rose 5.3% after the genomic diagnostics firm Monday said Muna Bhanji, a former senior vice president for global market access and policy at Merck (MRK), has joined its board of directors, effective immediately.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER) was 9.5% higher after announcing a new agreement with OTC-listed Relief Therapeutics to commercialize its ACER-001 drug candidate to treat inherited metabolism disorders, Acer will receive a $10 million cash payment and up to $20 million in future milestone payments.

Dyadic International (DYAI) climbed over 26% after saying it is expanding its partnership with South Korean biotechnology firm Medytox to make potential COVID-19 vaccines and boosters using its C1-cell protein expression platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the downside, Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) plunged almost 80% to a record low of $3.83 a share after saying it is discontinuing development of its tesetaxel drug candidate after determining the US Food and Drug Administration is unlikely to approve the prospective cancer medication.

