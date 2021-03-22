Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2021: LPTX, ALT, CLSN, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were flat ahead of Monday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH), the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were all unchanged.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) rose more than 10% after reporting data from a phase 2 trial of cancer drug DKN-01 as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel in 111 patients with advanced gynecological malignancies demonstrated "objective responses."

Altimmune (ALT) was up over 1% after announcing that it has retained Summit Biosciences to manufacture a nasal spray of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate AdCOVID.

Meanwhile, Celsion (CLSN) lost more than 5% after filing a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $100 million in securities, including common shares, preferred shares, and debt securities.

