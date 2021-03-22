Health Care Sector Update for 03/22/2021: DYAI,ACER,ODT

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Dyadic International (DYAI) climbed 24% after saying it was expanding its partnership with South Korean biotechnology firm Medytox to make potential COVID-19 vaccines and boosters using its C1-cell protein expression platform.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER) was 7.8% higher after announcing a new agreement with OTC-listed Relief Therapeutics to commercialize its ACER-001 drug candidate to treat inherited metabolism disorders. Acer will receive an approximately $10 million cash payment, and Relief also pay Acer up to $20 million tied to future milestone payments.

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) plunged 79% to a record low of $3.91 a share after saying it was discontinuing development of its tesetaxel drug candidate after determining the US Food and Drug Administration is unlikely to approve the prospective cancer medication.

