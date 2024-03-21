Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2024: IMTX, STVN, OABI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.7% recently.

Immatics (IMTX) shares were declining by over 15% after the company said it swung to a full-year 2023 net loss as revenue declined during the period.

Stevanato Group (STVN) shares were down more than 2% after it launched an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its ordinary shares.

OmniAb (OABI) shares were 7% lower after the company reported that it swung to a Q4 net loss as revenue declined during the period.

