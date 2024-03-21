News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2024: ELDN, BDX, LSTA, EW

March 21, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 0.9%.

In corporate news, Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) shares jumped 11% after its tegoprubart antibody was used as a component of the immunosuppressive treatment regimen following the transplant of a kidney from a genetically modified pig to a 62-year-old man living with end-stage kidney disease.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) shares rose 1.5% after the company said it's raising domestic production of syringes following the latest US Food and Drug Administration safety communication on plastic syringes.

Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) gained 7% after the company said the US FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation to LSTA1 for the treatment of osteosarcoma.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is best positioned for leadership in the transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies market thanks to its clinical progress, Morgan Stanley said. Edwards shares added 2%.

