Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2023: SELB, QNCX, BEAM, XLV, IBB

March 21, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.46%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) was up more than 8% after the company and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said the phase 3 trials of SEL-212 met its primary endpoint with 56% of patients receiving monthly doses of the drug candidate at 0.15 mg/kg achieving a response.

Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) was rallying past 64% following a cash offer from shareholder Echo Lake Capital for the purchase of all of the company's common shares at $1.60 each.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) said it has appointed Gopi Shanker as its chief scientific officer. Beam Therapeutics was more than 2% higher recently.

