Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2023: NEOG,LSDI,BJDX

Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was little changed.

In company news, Neogen (NEOG) rose 3.4% after the food and animal safety company said Tuesday that the US Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada approved the new virucidal label claiming its Viroxide Super powder disinfectant kills viruses that cause Avian influenza A, bovine viral diarrhea and African swine fever.

Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) was up over 15% after the psychotropic medicine maker announced its purchase of certain assets from Wesana Health Holdings, including its experimental combination therapy for major depressive disorder and other mental health conditions, in exchange for $570,000 in cash and 1 million common shares.

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) dropped nearly 15% after the immuno-analyzer device company reported a net loss of $0.46 per share for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, wider than its $0.41-per-share loss during the previous year.

