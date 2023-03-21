Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2023: ERNA,NEOG,LSDI,BJDX

US Markets
March 21, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Health care stocks added to earlier gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% higher.

In company news, Eterna Therapeutics (ERNA) rose 0.6%. The company reported a net loss of $1.24 per share for fiscal Q4 ended Dec. 31, compared with the $3.06 per share loss a year earlier.

Neogen (NEOG) gained 4.3% after the food and animal safety firm Tuesday said the US Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada approved the new virucidal label claiming its Viroxide Super powder disinfectant kills viruses that cause Avian influenza A, bovine viral diarrhea and African swine fever.

Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) climbed 17% after the company announced its purchase of selected assets from Wesana Health Holdings, including its experimental combination therapy for major depressive disorder and other mental health conditions, in exchange for $570,000 in cash and 1 million common shares.

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) dropped 16% after the immuno-analyzer device company reported a net loss of $0.46 per share for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, compared with its $0.41 per share loss during the previous year.

