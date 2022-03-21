Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2022: VLON, MRNS, LEGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.37% recently.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) shares were shedding more than 70% after saying a study of its ADAIR, or Abuse Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate Release, product to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder didn't meet its primary endpoint of significant reduction in mean maximum, or Emax, drug liking.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) shares were slipping past 6% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.77 per share, as compared with a loss of $0.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.75.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares were down more than 3% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.30 per diluted share, widening from a loss per diluted share of $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.44 per share.

