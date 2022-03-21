US Markets
VLON

Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2022: VLON, MRNS, LEGN, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.37% recently.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) shares were shedding more than 70% after saying a study of its ADAIR, or Abuse Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate Release, product to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder didn't meet its primary endpoint of significant reduction in mean maximum, or Emax, drug liking.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) shares were slipping past 6% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.77 per share, as compared with a loss of $0.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.75.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares were down more than 3% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.30 per diluted share, widening from a loss per diluted share of $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.44 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLON MRNS LEGN XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular