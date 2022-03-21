Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2022: VLON, GRPH, DOCS

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both slipping 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) plunged as much as 72% on Monday to touch a new all-time low of $2.10 a share after saying its ADAIR - Abuse Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate Release - drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoint of producing a significant mean reduction of drug affinity in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. ADAIR met all pharmacodynamic secondary endpoints during the study, the company said.

Graphite Bio (GRPH) dropped almost 13% after the gene-editing company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.35 per share, improving on an $18.68 per share per share loss during the year-ago period but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.26 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. The company had no revenue, as expected.

Doximity (DOCS) fell 8% after Goldman Sachs Monday trimmed its price target for the medical work-collaboration software firm by $2 to $72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.