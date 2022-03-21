Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2022: NRSN,VLON,GRPH,DOCS

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both slipping 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.6%.

In company news, NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) was nearly 334% higher late in Monday trading, easing from a midday 424% run to a best-ever $8.18 per share, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the start of a pharmacokinetic study in healthy adult patients to evaluate the effect of food on the bioavailability of the company's PrimeC drug combination to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

To the downside, Doximity (DOCS) fell 8.3% after Goldman Sachs Monday trimmed its price target for the medical work-collaboration software firm by $2 to $72.

Graphite Bio (GRPH) dropped over 16% after the gene-editing company reported a Q4 net loss of $18.9 million, or $0.35 per share, improving on an $63.5 million loss during the year-ago period, but still missing the two-analyst mean looking for a $0.26 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. It had no revenue, as expected.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) plunged as much as 72% on Monday to touch a new all-time low of $2.10 a share after saying its ADAIR - Abuse Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate Release - drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoint of producing a significant mean reduction of drug affinity in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. ADAIR met all pharmacodynamic secondary endpoints during the study, the company said.

