Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2024: SLRN, BNTX, DSGN, LIVN

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Acelyrin (SLRN) shares gained 4.6% after the company said a trial of lonigutamab for thyroid eye disease showed rapid improvements in proptosis, or bulging eyes, and clinical activity score within three weeks after the first dose.

BioNTech (BNTX) shares dropped more than 4% after the company reported Q4 earnings and revenue that missed estimates by analysts and forecast a revenue decline this year.

Design Therapeutics (DSGN) shares jumped almost 12%. The biopharmaceuticals firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss a day earlier and outlined progress with its prospective treatment for Friedreich Ataxia that analysts at RBC Capital Markets said provides the company with a "compelling second shot" at eventually bringing the genetic therapy to market.

LivaNova (LIVN) shares gained 12.5% after the company said its clinical study evaluating the Aura 6000 device for sleep apnea has a more than 97.5% chance of meeting its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.