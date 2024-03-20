Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2024: BNTX, DSGN, LIVN

Health care stocks were in the red Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In corporate news, BioNTech (BNTX) shares dropped more than 5% after the company reported Q4 earnings and revenue that missed estimates by analysts and forecast a revenue decline this year.

Design Therapeutics (DSGN) shares jumped over 11%. The biopharmaceuticals firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss a day earlier and outlined progress with its prospective treatment for Friedreich Ataxia that analysts at RBC Capital Markets said provides the company with a "compelling second shot" at eventually bringing the genetic therapy to market.

LivaNova (LIVN) shares gained more than 10% after the company said its clinical study evaluating the Aura 6000 device for sleep apnea has a more than 97.5% chance of meeting its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.