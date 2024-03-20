Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2024: BNTX, AQST, VERA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each recently inactive.

BioNTech (BNTX) was declining more than 5% after it reported lower Q4 earnings and revenue.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) was almost 12% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 16.7 million common shares at $4.50 per share, targeting gross proceeds of about $75 million.

Vera Therapeutics (VERA) was up more than 4% after it reported a 2023 loss of $2.25 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $3.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.18.

