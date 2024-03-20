News & Insights

US Markets
BNTX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2024: BNTX, AQST, VERA, XLV, IBB

March 20, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each recently inactive.

BioNTech (BNTX) was declining more than 5% after it reported lower Q4 earnings and revenue.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) was almost 12% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 16.7 million common shares at $4.50 per share, targeting gross proceeds of about $75 million.

Vera Therapeutics (VERA) was up more than 4% after it reported a 2023 loss of $2.25 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $3.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX
AQST
VERA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.