Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2023: PNTG, IMVT, ESPR, EXEL

Health care stocks maintained most of their Monday advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both rising around 1.2% in late trade. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Pennant Group (PNTG) added 1.8% after completing its purchase of two Robins Landing senior living facilities in Wisconsin. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Immunovant (IMVT) gained 7.7% after HC Wainwright increased its price target for the company's shares by $5 to $26 and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Exelixis (EXEL) shares rose 4.4% after the oncology biotechnology company announced a $550 million stock buyback program running through the end of 2023.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) stock fell 0.7% after announcing a $56.7 million direct offering of around 33.2 million shares and short-term warrants to buy up to the same number of shares at a combined purchase price of $1.675 each.

