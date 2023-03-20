US Markets
KRTX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2023: KRTX, GOCO, HILS, XLV, IBB

March 20, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.37%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) was rallying past 9% after it reported positive results from a phase 3 trial of KarXT, a combination of xanomeline and trospium, for treating adults with schizophrenia.

Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) was down more than 4% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell various securities from time to time at an initial offering price not exceeding $75 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRTX
GOCO
HILS
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.