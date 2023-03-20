Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2023: KRTX, GOCO, HILS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.37%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) was rallying past 9% after it reported positive results from a phase 3 trial of KarXT, a combination of xanomeline and trospium, for treating adults with schizophrenia.

Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) was down more than 4% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell various securities from time to time at an initial offering price not exceeding $75 million.

