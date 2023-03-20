Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2023: IMVT,ESPR,EXEL

Health care stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 1.2%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing nearly 1%.

In company news, Immunovant (IMVT) gained 6.3% after HC Wainwright Monday increased its price target for the company's shares by $5 to $26 and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Exelixis (EXEL) shares rose 4.3% after the oncology biotechnology company Monday announced a new, $550 million stock buyback program running through the end of 2023.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) stock was dropping 1.3% after announcing a $56.7 million direct offering of around 33.2 million common shares at $1.675 apiece. Each warrant will be exercisable at $1.55 per share. The company said it expects to close the offering around Wednesday and use proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.