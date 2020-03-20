Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2020: TEVA,CEMI,AXSM,CRAI

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -4.44%

PFE -2.73%

ABT -6.48%

MRK -1.56%

AMGN -3.81%

Health care stocks fell again this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 3.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 2.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling about 1.5% in recent trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was 1% higher shortly before Friday's closing bell after the generic drugmaker said it was donating more than 6 million doses of its hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to US hospitals by March 31 to determine whether the malaria and arthritis medication can be a potential treatment for COVID-19. The drug company said it can ship over 10 million doses of the medication each month, adding it was exploring ways to increase that production if necessary.

In other sector news:

(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) rose more than 23% after the company said it received a $4 million order from Brazilian health care concern Bio-Manguinhos for the company's DPP COVID-19 handheld analyzer that differentiates IgM and IgG antibodies to the novel coronavirus in whole blood obtained by a fingerstick.

(+) Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) climbed over 17% after saying it was accelerating clinical testing for its AXS-05 drug candidate to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Noting that the contagion appears to disproportionally affect older patients, the company now expects to release top-line results from the study during the next quarter beginning in April compared with its original schedule to report those results later this summer.

(-) Charles River Associates (CRAI) was 3% lower. The clinical research organization Friday said Daniel Mahoney will become chief financial officer on March 30. He succeeds Chad Holmes, who will continue as chief corporate development officer at the company.

