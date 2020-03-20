Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2020: GNMK, SRNE, TEVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.91%
PFE: +1.74%
ABT: +2.35%
MRK: +1.27%
AMGN: Flat
Leading health care stocks were mostly higher pre-bell Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK), which was surging by more than 57% as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an Emergency Use Authorization for the company's COVID-19 diagnostic test.
(+) Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was up almost 20% after the biopharmaceutical company reported that it has produced a pre-clinical batch of the STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP) protein to immediately begin testing its neutralization and blocking activity in preventing SARS-CoV-2 virus from infecting ACE2-expressing cells.
(+) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was climbing by over 11% after saying it is donating more than 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to US hospitals by March 31 to be used as an investigational drug to treat COVID-19.
