Health Care Sector Update for 03/20/2020: CEMI,AXSM,CRAI

Health care stocks were falling again this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down about 0.3% in recent trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) rose more than 20% after the company said it received a $4 million order from Brazilian health care concern Bio-Manguinhos for the company's DPP COVID-19 handheld analyzer that differentiates IgM and IgG antibodies to the novel coronavirus in whole blood obtained by a fingerstick.

In other sector news:

(+) Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) climbed almost 20% after the specialty drugmaker said it was accelerating completion of clinical testing for its AXS-05 prospective treatment for agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease in response to COVID-19 outbreak that's been particularly deadly for older patients. The company is now expecting to release top-line results from the study in early Q2 compared with its prior plans to report those results later this summer.

(-) CRA International (CRAI) was fractionally lower. The clinical research organization Friday said Daniel Mahoney will become chief financial officer on March 30. He succeeds Chad Holmes, who will continue as chief corporate development officer at the company.

