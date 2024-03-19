Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2024: FUSN, AZN, CRNX, MDGL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently down 0.2%.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) was rallying past 97% after AstraZeneca (AZN) said it has agreed to acquire the company in a deal valued at about $2.4 billion.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) was almost 10% higher after saying a phase 3 trial evaluating paltusotine for treating acromegaly met its primary and secondary endpoints.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) was down more than 3% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares at $260 per share and prefunded warrants to purchase roughly 1.6 million shares at $259.99 per warrant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.