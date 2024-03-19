News & Insights

US Markets
ALPN

Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2024: ALPN, AZN, PRGO, FUSN, ENVB

March 19, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) increasing 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) shares jumped more than 12% after the company's 2023 loss narrowed, prompting several analysts to raise their price targets on the stock.

AstraZeneca (AZN) agreed to buy Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) for as much as $2.4 billion. Fusion shares soared 98%, and AstraZeneca fell marginally.

Perrigo (PRGO) added 1% after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers directed the state's Department of Health Services to make over-the-counter oral contraceptive Opill available for free to members of the state's Medicaid program.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) spiked more than 7% after it said Tuesday it signed two non-binding term sheets to out-license cannabinoid-COX-2 conjugate compounds for the treatment of joint diseases to an undisclosed biotech company, potentially yielding milestone payments of $82 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALPN
AZN
PRGO
FUSN
ENVB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.