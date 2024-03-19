Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2024: ALPN, AZN, PRGO, FUSN, ENVB

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) increasing 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) shares jumped more than 12% after the company's 2023 loss narrowed, prompting several analysts to raise their price targets on the stock.

AstraZeneca (AZN) agreed to buy Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) for as much as $2.4 billion. Fusion shares soared 98%, and AstraZeneca fell marginally.

Perrigo (PRGO) added 1% after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers directed the state's Department of Health Services to make over-the-counter oral contraceptive Opill available for free to members of the state's Medicaid program.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) spiked more than 7% after it said Tuesday it signed two non-binding term sheets to out-license cannabinoid-COX-2 conjugate compounds for the treatment of joint diseases to an undisclosed biotech company, potentially yielding milestone payments of $82 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.