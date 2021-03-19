Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2021: XFOR,MRKR,HIMS,IDRA

Health care stocks continued to trend higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed over 1.4% shortly before Friday's closing bell.

In company news, X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) advanced almost 14% after Friday announcing a $55 million, at-the-market private placement of 6.3 million common shares and pre-funded warrants to institutional investors, including Altium Capital, Driehaus Capital Management, Lincoln Park Capital and Bain Capital Life Sciences.

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) rose over 34% after Cantor Fitzgerald Friday began coverage of the immuno-oncology company with an overweight stock rating and a $6 price target.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) declined about 10% after the telehealth company late reported a Q4 net loss of $0.23 per share, improving on its $0.94 per share a year earlier but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.20 per share net loss.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) shares slid 62% after saying a combination of its tilsotolimod drug candidate and an ipilimumab monoclonal antibody medication failed to meet the primary endpoint of objective response rate compared with iplilimumab alone during phase III testing in patients with melanoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.