Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2021: TNXP, VTVT, ELAN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.07% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.04% higher in recent trading.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) was gaining more than 7% after saying it has been issued patent for tianeptine oxalate, which is the active pharmaceutical ingredient of its drug candidate, TNX-601 CR.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) said it has launched a mechanistic study that aims to determine whether treatment with TTP399 will not result in the increased production of ketones, a precursor to ketoacidosis, which can lead to hospitalization in patients with type 1 diabetes. vTv Therapeutics was down nearly 5% recently.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) said it stands behind the safety data of its Seresto flea and tick collars after a Congressional subcommittee called on the company to immediately institute a temporary recall of the collars. Elanco was unchanged in recent trading.

