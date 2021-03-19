Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2021: MRKR,HIMS,IDRA

Health care stocks were trending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) rose 28% after Cantor Fitzgerald Friday began coverage of the immuno-oncology company with an overweight stock rating and a $6 price target.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) declined 8% after the telehealth company late reported a Q4 net loss of $0.23 per share, improving on its $0.94 per share a year earlier but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.20 per share net loss.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) shares slid 63% after saying a combination of its tilsotolimod drug candidate and an ipilimumab monoclonal antibody medication failed to meet the primary endpoint of objective response rate compared with iplilimumab alone during phase III testing in patients with melanoma.

