Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2020: SNGX, CODX, MOR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -1.08%

PFE: -0.93%

ABT: +1.87%

MRK: -0.53%

AMGN: -0.92%

Most health care majors were falling in pre-bell Thursday trading.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Soligenix (SNGX), which was surging more than 32% after it reported positive preliminary topline results for its phase 3 clinical trial on SGX301, a drug intended for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX) was gaining nearly 7% in value after its Indian manufacturing joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics, became the first and only Indian company to secure a license from the country's Central Drugs Standards Control Organization to manufacture COVID-19 test kits.

(=) MorphoSys (MOR) was unchanged as it booked a Q4 loss of EUR1.59 ($1.71) per share, compared with a net loss of EUR1.37 per share in the prior year period.

