Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2020: SAVA,DRNA,SNGX,VIR
Top Health Care Stocks
JNJ -5.40%
PFE -5.02%
ABT -6.54%
MRK +0.40%
AMGN -1.26%
Health care stocks have pared some of their earlier declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index late Thursday falling about 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising over 4.0% this afternoon.
Among health care stocks moving on news:
(+) Cassava Sciences (SAVA) climbed 14.5% on Thursday after saying it found no safety issues following final examinations of patients with Alzheimer's disease who participated in phase IIb testing of its PTI-125 drug candidate. A similar mid-stage study last year showed twice-daily doses of PTI-125 for four weeks significantly improved key biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's patients and the company on Thursday it expects to announce top-line results from the current study by mid-year.
In other sector news:
(+) Soligenix (SNGX) rose over 15% on Thursday after the specialty drugmaker reported positive preliminary results from phase III testing of its prospective treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, saying its SGX301 drug candidate showed a statistically significant treatment response after eight weeks. The data also suggest a "significantly more robust response rate" at 12 weeks, it said.
(+) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) was ahead 17% after late Wednesday saying its DCR-AIAT drug candidate has received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disorder that can cause lung and liver disease.
(-) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) tumbled more than 13% on Thursday after JPMorgan lowered its stock rating for the immunology company to underweight from neutral and also setting a $26 price target for Vir shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending