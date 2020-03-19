Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2020: SAVA,DRNA,SNGX,VIR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -5.40%

PFE -5.02%

ABT -6.54%

MRK +0.40%

AMGN -1.26%

Health care stocks have pared some of their earlier declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index late Thursday falling about 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising over 4.0% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cassava Sciences (SAVA) climbed 14.5% on Thursday after saying it found no safety issues following final examinations of patients with Alzheimer's disease who participated in phase IIb testing of its PTI-125 drug candidate. A similar mid-stage study last year showed twice-daily doses of PTI-125 for four weeks significantly improved key biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's patients and the company on Thursday it expects to announce top-line results from the current study by mid-year.

In other sector news:

(+) Soligenix (SNGX) rose over 15% on Thursday after the specialty drugmaker reported positive preliminary results from phase III testing of its prospective treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, saying its SGX301 drug candidate showed a statistically significant treatment response after eight weeks. The data also suggest a "significantly more robust response rate" at 12 weeks, it said.

(+) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) was ahead 17% after late Wednesday saying its DCR-AIAT drug candidate has received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disorder that can cause lung and liver disease.

(-) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) tumbled more than 13% on Thursday after JPMorgan lowered its stock rating for the immunology company to underweight from neutral and also setting a $26 price target for Vir shares.

