Health Care Sector Update for 03/19/2020: DRNA,SNGX,VIR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -5%

PFE -6.7%

ABT -4.6%

MRK -2.8%

AMGN -2.2%

Health care stocks were sharply lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 2.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 2.0%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 1.3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) climbed almost 20% after late Wednesday saying its DCR-AIAT drug candidate has received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disorder that can cause lung and liver disease.

In other sector news:

(+) Soligenix (SNGX) rose over 30% on Thursday after the specialty drugmaker reported positive preliminary results from phase III testing of its prospective treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, saying its SGX301 drug candidate showed a statistically significant treatment response after eight weeks. The data also suggest a "significantly more robust response rate" at 12 weeks, it said.

(-) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) tumbled nearly 17% on Thursday after JPMorgan lowered its stock rating for the immunology company to underweight from neutral and also setting a $26 price target for Vir shares.

