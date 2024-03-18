News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2024: ABEO, AZN, SNDX

March 18, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Health care stocks climbed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each rising 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.2%.

In corporate news, Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) shares fell 20% after the company posted a wider-than-expected 2023 net loss. The firm also said the US Food and Drug Administration issued a Form 483 with observations related to process controls following the completion of a pre-license inspection of its manufacturing facility for pz-cel.

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares dropped 0.3% after the company said eligible patients will not have to pay more than $35 a month for its US inhaled respiratory medicines, starting June 1.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) said Steven Closter succeeded Steve Sabus as chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Its shares dropped past 5.5%.

